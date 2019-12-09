Teen son accused of fatally stabbing his mother in car on Long Island

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his mother to death on Long Island.Police say 19-year-old Ackel Arriaza killed his mother Dora around 6 a.m. morning in front of their home on Adams Avenue in Brentwood.They say the two got into an argument while sitting in their car.Investigators say Dora's husband and three other children were inside the home at the time of the stabbing.Ackel is expected to be arraigned in court Monday on second degree murder charges.----------