Teen son accused of fatally stabbing his mother in car on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his mother to death on Long Island.

Police say 19-year-old Ackel Arriaza killed his mother Dora around 6 a.m. morning in front of their home on Adams Avenue in Brentwood.

They say the two got into an argument while sitting in their car.

Investigators say Dora's husband and three other children were inside the home at the time of the stabbing.

Ackel is expected to be arraigned in court Monday on second degree murder charges.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodsuffolk countymother attackedwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction in Peekskill
Off-duty police officer due in court in deadly Brooklyn crash
Police: Man whacks woman over head with umbrella on subway platform
AccuWeather: Rain for now, snow mixes in mid-week
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Show More
Police: MTA worker gets into tussle with intoxicated passenger in Queens
SoHo tree vendor selling 20-foot fir for $6,500
1 woman dead, 1 hurt after being hit by subway train at Brooklyn station
Must-read stories from the weekend
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
More TOP STORIES News