An altercation between two men led to one of them being stabbed outside of a school in Queens Thursday morning.It happened just off school property near the Civic Leadership Academy on 94th Street in Elmhurst.The victim, a 19-year-old who graduated last year, was stabbed in the chest and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Sources say that man initiated a dispute with the other man, and now both are in police custody.A knife was recovered at the scene.It is unclear if anyone involved in the incident is a current student. There is a fence between the stabbing scene and the school playground, and parents say there was also a lockdown.Parents say there are multiple schools in this building, and that one of them is a school for troubled kids."Children with behavioral problems and so forth, they should not be with children in District 75," parent John Camaca said. "We all want to be inclusive and everything, but you have to also think about the safety of children in District 75."The motive is unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.The Department of Education issued the following statement: "Safety is our top priority, and the NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this serious off-site incident, which did not result in any life-threatening injuries. We are working with NYPD and are providing the school with additional safety support."