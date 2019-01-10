Teen stabbed in back behind Burger King in Huntington Station

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at the Burger King in Huntington Station. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
Several people are facing charges after a teenager was stabbed behind a Suffolk County Burger King.

The fight happened on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.

Police say the victim and suspects are students at Huntington High School.

Three suspects are accused of following the 16-year-old and a friend out of the fast food restaurant and attacking, stabbing the teen in his back.

They took off, but police caught up with the suspects and arrested them about a mile away.

Students Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 20; Ramon Arevalo Lopez, 19; and Oscar Canales Molina, 17, were all charged with second-degree assault.

Police say that Lopez was the one wielding the knife, although it was recovered from another suspect.

The injured teen was taken with non-life threatening injuries to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingstudent arrestedburger kinghigh schoolHuntington StationSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire tears through classroom of elementary school in Lawrence
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through 2 states
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
Sources: Man whose death led to protests in NJ had spinal meningitis
Mayor de Blasio to deliver State of the City address
Show More
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
Jets to hire Adam Gase as new head coach
NYPD investigating video of officers hitting suspects with batons
Queens rape suspect with distinctive tattoos arrested
More News