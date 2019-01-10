Several people are facing charges after a teenager was stabbed behind a Suffolk County Burger King.The fight happened on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.Police say the victim and suspects are students at Huntington High School.Three suspects are accused of following the 16-year-old and a friend out of the fast food restaurant and attacking, stabbing the teen in his back.They took off, but police caught up with the suspects and arrested them about a mile away.Students Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 20; Ramon Arevalo Lopez, 19; and Oscar Canales Molina, 17, were all charged with second-degree assault.Police say that Lopez was the one wielding the knife, although it was recovered from another suspect.The injured teen was taken with non-life threatening injuries to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.----------