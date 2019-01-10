STABBING

Teen stabbed in back behind Burger King on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at the Burger King in Huntington Station.

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) --
Several high school students are facing charges after a teenager was stabbed behind a Suffolk County Burger King.

Three suspects are accused of following the 16-year-old victim and a friend out of the fast-food restaurant on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.

That's when they attacked, stabbing the teen in his back, police said.

The suspects took off, but police caught up with them and arrested them about a mile away.

The victim and suspects are students at Huntington High School.

Police said 20-year-old Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 19-year-old Ramon Arevalo Lopez and 17-year-old Oscar Canales Molina were all charged with second-degree assault.

Police said Lopez was the one wielding the knife, although it was recovered from another suspect.

The injured teen was taken with non-life threatening injuries to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingstudent arrestedburger kinghigh schoolHuntington StationSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man stabbed by subway panhandler in Bronx station
Man found fatally stabbed inside Long Island home
Newark officials report crime decrease of 15 percent
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
More stabbing
Top Stories
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Naked man ID'd in wrong way chase through 2 states
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
Fire tears through classroom of Long Island elementary school
Show More
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Sources: Man whose death led to protests had spinal meningitis
Sentencing for man who hailed cab while woman died in car fire
Trump threatens emergency declaration ahead of border visit
More News