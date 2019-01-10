Several high school students are facing charges after a teenager was stabbed behind a Suffolk County Burger King.Three suspects are accused of following the 16-year-old victim and a friend out of the fast-food restaurant on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.That's when they attacked, stabbing the teen in his back, police said.The suspects took off, but police caught up with them and arrested them about a mile away.The victim and suspects are students at Huntington High School.Police said 20-year-old Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 19-year-old Ramon Arevalo Lopez and 17-year-old Oscar Canales Molina were all charged with second-degree assault.Police said Lopez was the one wielding the knife, although it was recovered from another suspect.The injured teen was taken with non-life threatening injuries to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.----------