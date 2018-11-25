Search for suspects who attacked teen inside Times Square subway station

Police are searching for the suspects who attacked a teen in a subway station.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are trying to track down the suspects involved in a subway assault in Times Square.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday inside the Times Square subway station in the vicinity of 42 Street and 7th Avenue.

Police say the attackers approached an 18 year-old male on the stairs leading to the mezzanine and physically assaulted him.

During the assault, he was stabbed in the torso.

The suspects also took the victim's coat and book bag which contained a UPS vest inside. EMS responded and took him to an area hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the seven suspects fleeing the station and described them as male Hispanics, 17 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
