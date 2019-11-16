Teen stabbed to death in Queens was godsister of teen slain on basketball court, friends say

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a young woman was fatally stabbed in Queens Friday night.

Police have identified the woman as Talasia Cuffie, and say she is Aamir Griffin's godsister. Griffin, 14, was shot by a stray bullet while playing basketball three weeks ago in Jamaica.

Friends say 17-year-old Cuffie was at Griffin's home with his family after a celebration of his life, went out to get something to eat and never came back.

Cuffie was then found on a sidewalk on 166th Street in South Jamaica with multiple stab wounds.

Police say that there were reports of a dispute but details of the fight are not yet known.

Cuffie was transported to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She lived on Vernon Boulevard in Queens.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citynypdhomicidestabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.
6 charged in NJ high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, FDNY member injured in crash
2 wanted in theft of engagement ring from Midtown jewelry store
Last remaining survivor of the Hindenburg disaster dies at 90
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Show More
Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of LI nursing student
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
72-year-old woman punched in random attack on NYC street
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein victim in BBC interview
More TOP STORIES News