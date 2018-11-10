Brother of boy who died from brain cancer in critical condition after being struck by several cars

Brother of 2-year-old who died after brain cancer battle in critical condition after getting struck by several cars.

An Ohio family is dealing with two consecutive tragedies.

Just 11 days after they laid their 2-year-old son to rest after a battle with brain cancer, their other son was struck by several cars and is now in critical condition.

Todd and Shiloh Allen posted a photo on Facebook saying that they are facing the reality of possibly losing another son.

While crossing an intersection a half mile from the family home late Monday night, brother Andrew was hit by at least two vehicles.

After the pain of Brody's passing, the parents were on a cruise and it took authorities a full day to get word to them about what happened.

"Our grief and pain is simply indescribable right now," the father writes. "Please, if you're inclined, pray for Andrew's healing and recovery."

The family said their son has injuries throughout his body, including his heart, brain, lungs and kidneys.

He cannot breathe on his own and is on a ventilator.

The incident is still under investigation.

