Teen struck in head, father shot during violent break-in at New Jersey home

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a violent home break-in where an 18-year-old woman was assaulted and her father was shot.

Police were called to the 400 block of Equality Court in the Ethel R. Lawrence Homes around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said two men forced their way inside a townhome, demanded money and then shot the 43-year-old father in the leg and struck his teen daughter, a recent Lenape High School graduate, in the head with an unknown object.

Police said the father then handed over an unknown amount of money to the suspects before they ran away.

"Obviously pretty brazen and pretty motivated. This family is the victim and that's what we care about. We want to seek justice for them," said Officer Kyle Gardner of the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Investigators believe the pair left the area in a car that was parked nearby.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital and were said to be stable.

There were two other family members home at the time, but police said they did not interact with the suspects.

Police said the motive for the attack appears to be money and it is clear that the residence was targeted.

"They went there with the intention of getting money from the residence," Gardner said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Laurel police.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelhome invasionassaultnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
United tells pilots no alcohol for 12 hours before flights
Search on for speeding driver who struck bicyclist in NJ
Show More
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Lawsuit: Boy suffers permanent brain damage in bullying incident
Woodstock at 50: Celebrate with look back at history
Lawsuits filed as NY Child Victims Act goes into effect
More TOP STORIES News