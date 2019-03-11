16-year-old survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in Manhattan building

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive after he fell seven stories through an air shaft while walking on the roof of a building in Manhattan Monday morning.Authorities say the teen was on the roof of a residential building on West 47th Street in Hell's Kitchen around 11 a.m. when the fall happened.Netting in the air shaft broke his fall, authorities said.The teen was conscious when rescuers arrived at the scene.The Department of Buildings inspected the building and found that the fall was not construction related, as there was no construction work ongoing. They also found no unsafe conditions.----------