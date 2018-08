A 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a school stabbing in Weschester County is under arrest.Police say the teen was taken into custody by the FBI at a relative's home in Alabama, following a warrant for his arrest.Police say he stabbed a 16-year-old student twice at New Rochelle High School Jan. 18. The injuries were not life- threatening.He is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Alabama while authorities work out the details of his extradition.The attack was third assault in an eight-day span involving New Rochelle High School students.----------