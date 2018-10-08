A man was knocked unconscious and a woman in her 60s was punched in the face.Police say they are searching for two teens behind the attacks.The attacks happened in the Parkchester section of the Bronx early Sunday morning.The teens got into a dispute with a 33-year-old man on White Plains Road around 1 a.m.He was punched in the head and face until he was left unconscious.As the suspects ran from the scene, they punched a 67-year-old woman in the face.They hit her so hard, they fractured her eye socket.Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.Police say the two men pictured in surveillance video overheard someone talking about them, but it appears the two victims had nothing to do with that conversation.The first suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray du-rag, a black and gray sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.The second suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with the word "USA" across the front, black sweatpants and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------