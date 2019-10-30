Teen to file lawsuit $5M against NYPD, officer after punch in face during Brooklyn melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 15-year-old punched by a police officer during a melee at a Brooklyn subway station will file a notice for a lawsuit against the officer and the NYPD.

Video shows the violence that broke out at the Jay Street-Metrotech Station last week.

Officers trying to break up the fight punched Benjamin Marshall in the face.

He will be in court Wednesday along with his attorney, Sanford Rubenstein.

They are set to file a notice of a $5-million lawsuit.

The officer involved in the incident was placed in a non-enforcement assignment as the investigation continues.

More TOP STORIES News