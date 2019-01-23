NEW YORK (WABC) --A Brooklyn teenager who was convicted of assault for dragging an NYPD officer in a stolen vehicle was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in prison Wednesday.
Seventeen-year-old Justin Murrell faced a maximum of 3 1/2 to 10 years behind bars in the dragging of Dalsh Veve, who was seriously injured in the incident. But despite a request for a max sentence from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, Judge Ruth Shillingford decided on the shorter sentence.
Murrell, who was sentenced as a juvenile offender because he was 15 at the time, was previously acquitted of attempted murder.
He was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he was stopped by Veve in East Flatbush in June of 2017, but Murrell kept going, dragging the officer several blocks.
Veve hit his head, suffered severe brain damage and requires 24-hour care.
"Officer Veve put his life on the line for the people of Brooklyn when he responded to calls of shots fired," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "This defendant then callously dragged Officer Veve, at a high rate of speed, for several blocks, showing an appalling and intentional disregard for human life. Officer Veve suffered catastrophic injuries from which he will never recover."
Veve was first in a coma, then rehab for almost a year. He still cannot speak in complete sentences or walk on his own.
He and his wife were in the courtroom, but neither commented. They left the courthouse to applause from fellow officers.
