California teen who livestreamed crash that killed sister gets 6 years

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge has sentenced a Stockton teenager who was driving while live streaming a crash that killed her younger sister.

By
MERCED, California --
A California teen who was driving drunk while livestreaming a crash that killed her little sister was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday.

Obdulia Sanchez, 19, was emotional in court while reading a letter of remorse to the judge.

"If she was here in this courtroom, I would like to say I'm sorry, and that if I could take your place, I really would," Sanchez said. "I wanted better for her. I wanted her to be smarter than I was, and now she's dead. It should've been me. Never Jackie, and never Manuela."

Sanchez was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment for the July 2017 crash. The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles south of San Francisco. Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.

Prosecutors gave new details about Sanchez' blood sample, saying that she was not only under the influence of alcohol, but that her blood also showed traces of marijuana and cocaine.

She streamed the gruesome video on Instagram, which showed her screaming over the body of her sister, 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez.

"I'm going to jail for life," Sanchez said on the live stream. "I understand that. I don't care."

Prosecutors argued that the language in the video show Sanchez' disregard for her sister's death.

"She killed her sister, but she didn't care, that's one reasonable interpretation," prosecutor Thomas Min said. "If there was any case that deserves a max, this is it."
EMBED More News Videos

Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.


Sanchez' attorney, Ramnik Samrao, said the troubled teen was sexually abused at 11. She was later abducted, and then trafficked a year before she was placed in a group home. He said her language in the video was a cry for help.

"What she's saying is that she doesn't care what the consequences are," Samrao said. "She just wants someone to show up and help her sister."

Sanchez parents thanked the court, and her father said his daughter is taking responsibility.

"Lula did something wrong, and she knows and she accepts everything," Nicandro Sanchez said.

Samrao and Obdulia's parents requested probation so she could come home and get the care she needs, but it was denied.

Sanchez ended her own letter by saying that she does not want to go to prison, but that she deserves the punishment.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crash
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News