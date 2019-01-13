UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --A non-verbal child with autism who went missing in Union Square has been reunited with her family.
Police say someone found 13-year-old Alexandra Zablan on a train at the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, nearly seven miles away from where she disappeared.
Lexi slipped away from her parents around 3:30 Saturday afternoon outside the Whole Foods on 14th Street.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube