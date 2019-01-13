Teen with autism who went missing outside NYC Whole Foods found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen with autism who went missing has been found safe on a subway.

Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A non-verbal child with autism who went missing in Union Square has been reunited with her family.

Police say someone found 13-year-old Alexandra Zablan on a train at the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, nearly seven miles away from where she disappeared.

Lexi slipped away from her parents around 3:30 Saturday afternoon outside the Whole Foods on 14th Street.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlautismUnion SquareNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed, 3 injured in apartment fire in Queens
6 people sickened in Bronx carbon monoxide leak
Fire tears through Shakespeare Theater in Connecticut
Woman killed by car backing out of parking spot on Long Island
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries daughter
Cuomo wants to raise minimum age to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes
AccuWeather: Light snow moves through NY area
'No Pants Subway Ride' taking place in cities around the world
Show More
Car plows into packed Queens fast food restaurant
Jersey City mall re-opens following Friday shooting
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico
Elderly couple killed in fire at luxury Manhattan high-rise
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
More News