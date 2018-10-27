A teenage girl has died and another person was injured after a shooting in Jersey City Friday.Police responded to calls of shots fired at 11:35 p.m. near the 70 block of Brinkerhoff Street. When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body.Police said 17-year-old Jade Saunders, of Jersey City, was pronounced dead at the scene.A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and released.No arrests have been made at this time, and police continue to search for possible suspects.An investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.----------