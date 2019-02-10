NEW YORK (WABC) --Police in the Bronx are searching for a group of teenagers suspected in a series of muggings.
Investigators say the suspects have mugged at least four men over the past two months.
They reportedly gang up on pedestrians, stealing everything from their iPhones and wallets to their jackets and backpacks.
The victims all suffered minor injuries.
The NYPD describes the people wanted for questioning as male blacks and Hispanics, approximately 15-18 years old, 5'7" to 5'10" tall.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube