Teenager with autism attacked in Bronx building

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager with autism was attacked in the building where he lives with his parents in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.
Investigators say three men punched and kicked the 19-year-old until he fell on the floor
Police are investigating the motive of the attack that sent the teenager to the hospital with a fractured nose and other injuries to the face.
Police say the suspects and the victim did not know each other, so it was likely a random attack.
