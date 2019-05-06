Teenager with autism attacked in Bronx building

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager with autism was attacked in the building where he lives with his parents in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

Investigators say three men punched and kicked the 19-year-old until he fell on the floor

Police are investigating the motive of the attack that sent the teenager to the hospital with a fractured nose and other injuries to the face.

Police say the suspects and the victim did not know each other, so it was likely a random attack.

