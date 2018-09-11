Police in Washington are searching for two teenagers caught on camera robbing a store after the clerk suffered a heart attack.Video showed the clerk confronting the teens about failing to pay for food.One of the boys handed him a dollar. But the clerk came from behind the counter and kept yelling.When the clerk turned to walk away, he collapsed. The teens took their dollar and left him on the ground.Then, they came back and stole cigarettes and $178 from the register.A customer came in, found the clerk on the floor, and performed CPR. A second customer called for help.The clerk, who has a wife and three children, including an 8-month-old baby boy, remains in the hospital.----------