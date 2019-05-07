Teenagers burned in alleged acid attack during party at East Village NYCHA complex

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen teens were burned with an acid like liquid when it was thrown on them during a party in Manhattan on Saturday night, police say.First responders flooded onto East 3rd Street in the East Village to tend to 10 teenagers, who were supposedly burned in an apparent act of anger at a party inside a basement room at the First Houses NYCHA complex.The 6 females and 4 males were between the ages of 15 and 18-years-old."They were like you guys gotta leave, it's dangerous, get out, get out," eyewitness Joey Quinones said.Quinones saw some of the victims."We were like 'What happened?', and they said 'Some crazy guy threw acid on us," Quinones said. "He shows us his feet, I was like damn, it was like black and white, and his friend's leg was burnt."Two days later at the First Houses, dried up paint and the foot prints of teens trying to escape the onslaught could be seen.Neighbors say dozens of high school students had arrived for an unauthorized party, advertised on Instagram in this Tenants Association meeting room Saturday night.By 10 p.m., things were getting pretty loud.That's when police say someone on an upper floor dumped a combination of paint and some sort of caustic liquid on the heads of those teens."They were like it burns, it was hurting, and then the ambulance came, they were like this other girl is critical," Quinones said.The 10 teens were hospitalized for burns, but are all expected to be okay.The 9th Precinct detective squad is investigating this as an assault, but so far there have been no arrests.----------