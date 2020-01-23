2 teens dead, 3 others hurt after falling through ice in 2 separate incidents in New Jersey

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a stern warning to stay off icy ponds after five teens fell through the ice in two separate incidents in New Jersey. Two of the teens were killed.

There is a sign that says "Danger...Stay off the ice," but two teens fell into the icy pond at Carteret Avenue and Cypress Street.

According to a statement from the Carteret Fire Department, they rescued one teen but were "Unsuccessful" in rescuing the second teen.

"Our prayers are with the boy and his family as medics, police, firefighters and agencies from all over the county respond," Mayor Dan Reiman said.

They did eventually remove him. David Tillburg, 15, was pronounced dead at Newark's University Hospital.



In an unrelated incident, three teens fell through the ice in East Brunswick right outside the town's municipal complex.

Sources say three kids were playing on the pond near Civic Center Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when they all fell in.

Two of the 13-year-old boys were able to get themselves out, but one of the teens became trapped and died.

Paramedics even formed a human chain to try to save him. They gave him CPR and he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child's identity has not yet been released.

"This is absolute sad tragic situation for everyone involved. for the victim, the officers that responded," said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco. "They sacrificed themselves willingly and ran right in in full equipment and did they best they could given the circumstances."

Six officers and two firefighters were treated for hypothermia.

The teen was an 8th grader at Churchill Junior High School, where there will be grief counselors Thursday morning.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east brunswickmiddlesex countychildrenchild injuredchild rescued
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Child dies after falling through icy pond in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodega argument ends in deadly shooting in Hell's Kitchen
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
AccuWeather: Get ready for above-average temperatures and sun
Man facing charges after brazen bat attack in Bronx
Bed bugs cause subway delays in Queens during rush hour, MTA says
7-year-old girl, woman, and dog killed in NJ house fire
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
Show More
Eli Manning to announce retirement after 16 seasons with Giants
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida
Family of murdered LI woman pleads for public's help
Missing 19-year-old woman last seen outside Long Island home
Video captures melee inside Pennsylvania Wendy's before shooting
More TOP STORIES News