2 teens dead, 3 others hurt after falling through ice in 2 separate incidents in New Jersey

There is a sign that says "Danger...Stay off the ice," but two teens fell into the icy pond at Carteret Avenue and Cypress Street.
According to a statement from the Carteret Fire Department, they rescued one teen but were "Unsuccessful" in rescuing the second teen.
"Our prayers are with the boy and his family as medics, police, firefighters and agencies from all over the county respond," Mayor Dan Reiman said.
They did eventually remove him. David Tillburg, 15, was pronounced dead at Newark's University Hospital.
In an unrelated incident, three teens fell through the ice in East Brunswick right outside the town's municipal complex.
Sources say three kids were playing on the pond near Civic Center Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when they all fell in.
Two of the 13-year-old boys were able to get themselves out, but one of the teens became trapped and died.
Paramedics even formed a human chain to try to save him. They gave him CPR and he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The child's identity has not yet been released.
"This is absolute sad tragic situation for everyone involved. for the victim, the officers that responded," said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco. "They sacrificed themselves willingly and ran right in in full equipment and did they best they could given the circumstances."
Six officers and two firefighters were treated for hypothermia.
The teen was an 8th grader at Churchill Junior High School, where there will be grief counselors Thursday morning.
