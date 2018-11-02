Video shows a hit-and-run involving a motorized scooter that happened on the sidewalk on Long Island.Police say a 54-year-old man was walking out of a business in Cedarhurst when he was hit.The driver and a passenger fell off the scooter after the crash then ran away.The victim suffered a serious leg injury, but was expected to recover.He says the driver looked between 15 and 17 years old and said the passenger looked even younger.Both were wearing white shirts, black pants and yarmulkes on their heads.Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------