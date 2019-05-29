Group of teens wanted in Brooklyn subway station pepper spray attack

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A group of teenagers is wanted for a violent attack at a subway station in Brooklyn.Police say the group sprayed a 30-year-old man with pepper spray inside the Ralph Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.The suspects then dragged the man to street level, stealing $300 in cash and his iPhone.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police are looking to speak to at least seven people in connection with the attack; three girls and four boys all between the ages of 13 to 19 years old.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------