What to watch this October: On The Red Carpet previews new shows, Halloween programming

ABC's new drama "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who used to rule the hip hop world with their girl group and are now reuniting in attempt to recapture their fame. The series stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez and premieres Oct. 19.
Hulu's "Dopesick" tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors: the opioid epidemic. The miniseries, premiering Oct. 13, explores how one company introduced OxyContin and triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history.
A new special on ABC will celebrate a huge milestone for Walt Disney World. "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, will take a look back at the park's 50 years of history. The special, airing Oct. 1, will feature tons of celebrity guests and musical performances.
There will be no shortage of Halloween programming this October. Freeform will return with 31 Nights of Halloween, Disney+ will present its Hallowstream celebration and Hulu will be back with its fourth annual Huluween.
Disney Channel is brewing up its own set of tricks and treats for fans. Premiering on Oct. 1 is "Under Wraps," a remake of the beloved 1997 classic and the first-ever Disney Channel original movie. The film follows three friends who awaken a 4,000-year-old mummy. Following the movie's premiere is new animated buddy-comedy "The Ghost and Molly McGee," which tells the misadventures of an optimistic young girl and her new ghost best friend.
Speaking of treats, Hulu is serving up a new reality competition baking show. "Baker's Dozen," premiering Oct. 7, features amateur bakers going head-to-head with seasoned professionals for a chance to win a golden rolling pin and a cash prize.
For the movie buffs -- there are tons of great releases to look out for, including historical drama "The Last Duel" (Oct. 15), Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" (Oct. 22), animated adventure movie Ron's Gone Wrong (Oct. 22) and horror film "Antlers" (Oct. 29).
You can watch "On The Red Carpet: October Preview" on these ABC Owned Television Stations:
- WABC (New York) - Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12 a.m.
- KABC (Los Angeles) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
- WLS (Chicago) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
- WPVI (Philadelphia) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
- KGO (San Francisco) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m.
- KTRK (Houston) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
- WTVD (Raleigh) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
- KFSN (Fresno) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
