ABC7's 'Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case' wins multiple Telly Awards

WABC-TV's "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" revealed exclusive new insights into the legacy of the rap pioneer.

Both the 2021 special, hosted and reported by WABC-TV reporter Darla Miles, and the online trailer to promote it won a total of three Gold Telly Awards and one Silver Telly Award and we are grateful for the recognition.

In the People's Telly category, which we asked for your vote for back in April, the trailer is a People's Telly Gold Winner. The documentary is a People's Telly Silver Winner.

In the Television Category, which was judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, "Set The Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" is a Gold Winner for a News or News Feature and a Gold Winner in the Television - True Crime category.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry and includes executives from Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Bloomberg, Weta Digital, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

You can watch the full show again, or for the first time, in the video player above. And the trailer can be viewed below.

ABC7's Darla Miles reveals exclusive new details and insights into the complicated legacy of the rap pioneer in our documentary, "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case."

