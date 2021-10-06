race in america

Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist abuse suffered at company

Owen Diaz alleged in a lawsuit that he was harassed and faced "daily racist epithets," including the "N-word."
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-Tesla worker in racial discrimination lawsuit speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla Inc. must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory.

The jury in San Francisco agreed that Owen Diaz was subjected to racial harassment and a hostile work environment.

Diaz alleged in a lawsuit that he was harassed and faced "daily racist epithets," including the "N-word," while working at Tesla's Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting. Diaz was a contracted elevator operator.

Diaz alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant. He contended that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.

"Tesla's progressive image was a faade papering over its regressive, demeaning treatment of African-American employees," the lawsuit said.

Diaz was awarded $6.9 in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages, his attorney, Lawrence A. Organ, told the Washington Post.

"It took four long years to get to this point," Diaz told the New York Times. "It's like a big weight has been pulled off my shoulders."

"It's a great thing when one of the richest corporations in America has to have a reckoning of the abhorrent conditions at its factory for Black people," Organ, of the California Civil Rights Law Group, told the Times.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Tesla would appeal the decision. An email from The Associated Press seeking comment from Tesla wasn't immediately returned Monday night.

However, Tesla previously denied any knowledge of the alleged racist conduct at the plant, which has about 10,000 workers.

If upheld, the award would be a blow to a company that has been subject to various allegations of workplace problems but requires employees to resolve disputes through mandatory arbitration, which the firm has rarely lost.

In May, an arbitrator ordered Tesla to pay more than $1 million over similar allegations by another former Fremont factory worker. That employee alleged that co-workers called him a racial slur and supervisors ignored his complaints.

Diaz, who was contracted through a staffing agency, didn't have to sign an arbitration agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniateslalawsuitu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
NYC schools unveil groundbreaking Black studies program for students
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
Hear from data journalists, leaders who created the Equity Report
How to use the Equity Report
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Woman followed, narrowly escapes break-in attempt in Bronx
E-bike rider killed in hit-and-crash on Belt Parkway
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Replacement unclear after SBA chief Mullins resigns amid probe
Princeton scientist and partner awarded Nobel Prize for chemistry
AccuWeather: Breaks of sun
Roosevelt statue vandalized outside American Museum of Natural History
Show More
Search for gunman after deadly shooting in Brooklyn caught on camera
COVID News: Feds warn about extremists targeting health care workers
Woman struck, killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in NJ
Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train
Teen shot in NYC park out of coma, mother says
More TOP STORIES News