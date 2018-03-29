Ten Commandments tablet smashed at church in Jersey City

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the investigation into church vandalism in Jersey City.

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a Ten Commandments tablet was vandalized at a church in Jersey City.

The tablet was ripped down and smashed Thursday, the third time someone has vandalized the church.

Church workers are beginning to think they're being targeted.

Surveillance video from Our Lady of Victories Church in Jersey City captures a man tearing off the concrete Ten Commandments tablet hanging outside, smashing it to bits, then casually walking away.

Church maintenance workers were cleaning up the pieces yet again.

"You just don't go and decide to knock something over, you know," said Father Michael Gubernat. "It's tough because there's been severe acts of vandalism here over the last couple of years."

In July a masked man knocked over a Mother Mary statue. The church replaced that one with another.

Then last month, that one was also smashed after a man jumped a fence and shoved it right over.

The latest incident happened on Holy Thursday.

"When something is bothering somebody they don't care what day it is. Every day is a day for mischief," said Father Gubernat.

Police are investigating this as a possible bias crime.

"People can't be safe in their own city and when you're doing damage to houses of worship everything is up for grabs," said Father Gubernat.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
churchvandalismJersey CityHudson CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News