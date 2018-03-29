Ten Commandments tablet smashed at church in Jersey City

Police are investigating after a Ten Commandments tablet was vandalized at a church in Jersey City.The tablet was ripped down and smashed Thursday, the third time someone has vandalized the church.Church workers are beginning to think they're being targeted.Surveillance video from Our Lady of Victories Church in Jersey City captures a man tearing off the concrete Ten Commandments tablet hanging outside, smashing it to bits, then casually walking away.Church maintenance workers were cleaning up the pieces yet again."You just don't go and decide to knock something over, you know," said Father Michael Gubernat. "It's tough because there's been severe acts of vandalism here over the last couple of years."In July a masked man knocked over a Mother Mary statue. The church replaced that one with another.Then last month, that one was also smashed after a man jumped a fence and shoved it right over.The latest incident happened on Holy Thursday."When something is bothering somebody they don't care what day it is. Every day is a day for mischief," said Father Gubernat.Police are investigating this as a possible bias crime."People can't be safe in their own city and when you're doing damage to houses of worship everything is up for grabs," said Father Gubernat.----------