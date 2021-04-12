school shooting

Officer among gunshot victims at Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police at scene of Knoxville school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Police say multiple shooting victims, including an officer, are reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school.

A tweet Monday afternoon by the city's police department stated "multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet."

A Knoxville Police Department officer is among the "multiple gunshot victims"

An investigation is underway.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
