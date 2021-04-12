Officer among gunshot victims at Knoxville, Tennessee, high school, police say

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Police say multiple shooting victims, including an officer, are reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school.A tweet Monday afternoon by the city's police department stated "multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet."A Knoxville Police Department officer is among the "multiple gunshot victims"An investigation is underway.