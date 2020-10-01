nfl

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans until later in season after more positive COVID-19 tests

FILE PHOTO: Tennessee Titans helmets are seen during the first quarter of an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The NFL postponed Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday came one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced "shortly."



"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members.
