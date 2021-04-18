fatal crash

2 dead in fiery Tesla crash in Houston, officials believe car was in autopilot

2 killed in fiery Tesla crash that took 4 hours to extinguish

SPRING, Texas -- Two people died in a fiery crash involving a 2019 Tesla Model S Saturday night in Houston.

The flames reportedly took hours to extinguish and Harris County officials said the investigation has led them to believe that there was no one driving the car when the crash occurred.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near one of the victims homes.

Firefighters and medics were called to the scene after reports of an explosion in the woods.

The Tesla was traveling from a cul-de-sac, did not negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The vehicle crashed into a tree before bursting into flames.

Crews found two bodies inside the vehicle, a man in the front passenger seat and another man in the back passenger's side seat. There was no indication that anyone was in the driver's seat.

The batteries on board the Tesla continued to ignite despite efforts to douse the flames, authorities said. It took around four hours and 23,000 gallons of water before the flames were out, firefighters said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told ABC News the two men who were found dead inside the car had dropped off their wives at a nearby home and told them they were going to take the 2019 Tesla S class for a test ride.

The man, ages 59 and 69, had been talking about the features on the car before they left.

Herman said, based on the evidence at the scene, the car was going very fast when it lost control and ended more than 100 feet from the road.

The local investigators are working with several federal agencies and have been in touch with Tesla.
