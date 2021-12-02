tesla

Tesla officially moves California headquarters to Texas 'Gigafactory'

EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla makes move from California to Texas official

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas.

The company made the announcement late Wednesday in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. CEO Elon Musk had said at the company's annual meeting in October that the move was coming.

The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto to what Tesla calls a "Gigafactory" on Harold Green Road near Austin was done on Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos

The Tesla CEO told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that he has moved to Texas.



In U.S. regulatory filings at the end of last year, Tesla said it had about 71,000 employees worldwide. Company news releases in 2020 said about 10,000 work at the Palo Alto headquarters and 10,000 are employed at its factory in Fremont, California.

It wasn't clear if all of the headquarters employees would be required to move. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in October that he expects some of the 10,000 employees in Palo Alto won't want to leave the Bay Area, but says a large number will, due to Austin's lower cost of living. He said he thinks Tesla will give many the option of staying, but expects 40% to 50% to make the move.

"The tax incentives down the road, we believe, will be massive when you compare taxes versus California," Ives said. "Getting employees is much cheaper and easier in Texas."

EMBED More News Videos

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during a stakeholder's meeting that the company would be moving its Palo Alto headquarters to Austin, Texas.



CEO Elon Musk hinted at making a move ever since a spat with Alameda County, California, health officials over reopening the factory in Fremont last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk has said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspalo altoteslaelon muskcarstexasmanufacturingtechnologyu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Time's Person of the Year 2021 is Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
WATCH: Tesla's bizarre debut of new humanoid robot workers
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News