NEW YORK -- The 14-year-old boy charged with brutally murdering a Barnard College freshman is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom.
The court appearance for Rashaun Weaver comes two months after Tessa Majors was killed in a park near Columbia University on New York's Upper West Side.
Police and prosecutors say they have built a strong case based on video evidence, DNA and the 14-year-old defendant's own statements.
We are showing the pictures of Weaver released by the NYPD in December because he is being charged as an adult, and because of the severity of the charges.
RELATED: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Barnard College student murder
Weaver is charged with two counts of second degree murder plus robbery for the December 11 stabbing death of Majors in Morningside Park.
A 13-year-old whom police also arrested implicated Weaver, who police say quickly went into hiding.
Investigators say Weaver admitted to being in the park and hitting Majors with a knife after she wouldn't hand over her phone.
Forensic evidence shows his DNA on her fingernail clippings. And police say video surveillance showed Weaver wearing the same jacket while committing another knifepoint robbery days before.
Majors was stabbed multiple times before limping up a flight of stairs.
Her final words: "Help me, I'm being robbed!"
"Sadly, it cannot bring back this young woman," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "What we can do is say that we are confident we have the person in custody who stabbed her, and that person will face justice in a court of law."
While Weaver is being charged as an adult police say they are taking extra precautions because he is only 14.
Tessa Majors murder: 14-year-old suspect Rashaun Weaver to be arraigned
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News