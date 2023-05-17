The employee confronted a 20-year-old for acting disorderly in the parking lot. It turned physical, and that's when the boy pulled out an AR-style gun.

Fort Worth man and 12-year-old boy arrested for shooting death of Sonic employee, police say

KEENE, Texas -- A 20-year-old man and 12-year-old from Fort Worth are behind bars after shooting and killing a Sonic employee in Keene Saturday night, police said.

"A 12-year-old in this day and age had access to a gun to kill someone? It breaks my heart," one witness said.

At 9:40 p.m. on May 13, police were called to a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on the 300 block of S. Old Betsy Road.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Matthew Davis lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, officials said.

Dylan Elliot, who eats at the Sonic often, said she lives nearby and heard the gunshots.

"We had just ran home to grab something," she shared. "We were heading to a friend's house when we heard the gunshots. We were talking about it. It was very scary."

During their investigation, police determined that Davis and the adult suspect, identified as Angel Gomez, got into an argument due to Gomez acting "disorderly in the parking lot."

Officials said the altercation "soon became physical," and the 12-year-old, who was a passenger inside Gomez's car, pulled out an AR-style weapon and fired at least six rounds at Davis.

The suspects fled the area following the shooting; however, police said Gomez returned to the eatery and was subsequently taken into custody. Officers then located the 12-year-old in Rio Vista and arrested him.

Both suspects were charged with murder.

The Sonic remains closed and a memorial was set up in honor of Davis.