Coronavirus Updates: Texas struggling under weight of fourth wave of infections

Medical staff at Houston's LBJ Hospital are facing a fourth wave. Tents have been set up outside to handle overflow due to a shortage of beds inside.
Health officials are sounding the alarm, describing a system that is near the breaking point.
Last week an 11-month-old girl who contracted COVID had to be airlifted to a pediatric center 150 miles away because Houston hospitals were at capacity.
Lawmakers say they concerned about a shortage of nurses. One Congresswoman is calling on Governor Greg Abbott to request additional resources from the federal government.
Vax to School campaign kicks off in NYC
A major campaign to encourage parents to get their kids ages 12 and up vaccinated continues today in New York City - but it soon may not even be a choice. The city is calling it Vax to School, and today - August 9 - is the last day parents can start their kids on the vaccine series in order to be fully inoculated by the first day of classes, on September 13.
Jazz Fest New Orleans canceled
The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been canceled, with organizers citing "the current exponential growth of new COVID cases" in the region. It had ben scheduled to take place October 8-17. The next event is scheduled for spring, when the Festival will be presented during its traditional timeframe. Next year's dates are April 29 - May 8, 2022.
Vaccine mandates would make a difference: NIH director
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Sunday he believes vaccine requirements could make a difference in slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and acknowledged how politics has polarized public opinion on pandemic mitigation strategies.
"Why is it that a mandate about a vaccine or wearing a mask suddenly becomes a statement of your political party? We never should have let that happen." Collins told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.
"Come on, America -- we're incredibly polarized about politics, we don't really need to be polarized about a virus that's killing people," Collins continued. "We ought to be doing everything we can to save lives."
Anthony Rizzo latest Yankees player to test positive for COVID
Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus. Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez. Rizzo tested positive after Saturday's game, manager Aaron Boone said. Rizzo went 0 for 4 in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over Seattle.
NY's daily positivity inches up
New York daily positivity inched up to 3.06% on Saturday, slightly higher than Friday's 3.01%. Hospitals added 41 more patients, hospitalizations now total 1,162. Eleven new deaths were reported. Gov. Cuomo said 76.4% of adult New Yorkers had received at least one vaccine dose and 69.2% had completed their vaccine series.
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist's positive COVID test cancels shows
Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal, according to a band statement. "Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment," the statement said.
US hits 50% vaccinated milestone
The US hit the key milestone of vaccinating 50% of the total population against COVID-19 and nearly 60% of the eligible population, those 12 and older, are fully vaccinated. However, the country is still seeing cases surge again, more than 120,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The seven-day average of deaths exceeds 450.
"Today, about 400 people will die because of the Delta variant in this country," President Joe Biden said Friday. "A tragedy, because virtually all of these deaths were preventable if people had gotten vaccinated."
CDC: 4th straight day with over 100k COVID-19 cases reported
The United States has recorded a fourth straight day with over 100,000 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, according to CDC data. The country is now averaging more than 99,000 cases a day, per the CDC.
Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses
Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US
The delta variant is fueling the COVID-19 surge in the United States, but experts warn that a more dangerous variant could emerge if more Americans don't get vaccinated. Delta is the most recent of four coronavirus mutations added to the World Health Organization's and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "variants of concern" lists. Viruses constantly mutate, and most changes aren't concerning. Right now, health officials are most concerned with the spread of the highly contagious delta but are monitoring mutations closely. These include lambda, listed as a "variant of interest" by WHO, and delta plus, a mutation of delta itself. Here is what you need to know.
Funeral of man who died of COVID-19 is turned into vaccine and testing event
A Florida man's last wish before dying of COVID-19 was to get the vaccine. To honor his memory, his family is turning his funeral into a vaccine and testing event to protect the community against the deadly virus. Marquis Davis, a 28-year-old business owner and father, died on July 26 from COVID-19. He was not vaccinated at the time. Despite initially being hesitant to take the vaccine, Marquis Davis told his wife he wanted to get the shot after he recovered.
