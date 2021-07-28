Texas Deputy AG calls Simone Biles a 'childish national embarrassment' for Olympics exit

Among those criticizing the 24-year-old Olympian was Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz.
Just hours after Biles, who resides just outside of Houston, announced pulling out of team competition, Reitz went on to share a tweet from another user that contained a video of gymnast Kerri Strug's 1996 performance, which is remembered for her gold medal-clinching vault on an injured ankle.
"Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles," Reitz wrote.
Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles. https://t.co/IwgoPOXvrG— Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) July 27, 2021
Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she's redefined.
On Wednesday, Biles announced that she would not defend her Olympic title and withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition.
After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021
Following Biles' announcement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted a tweet in support of Biles but also took aim at Reitz's comment.
"Today I learned about a very inappropriate and insensitive tweet by one of our employees. This will be handled internally," the tweet said.
Paxton also added a statement supporting Biles and expressing the importance of mental health.
"I know Simone Biles - she is a fantastic athlete but an even better person," the statement read. "Mental health is far more important than any athletic competition and I fully support her decision."
Today I learned about a very inappropriate and insensitive tweet by one of our employees.— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) July 28, 2021
This will be handled internally. pic.twitter.com/xln30VxVFl
