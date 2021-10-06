u.s. & world

Police respond to reports of active shooting at Texas high school: LIVE

Timberview High School is on lockdown as are police responding to reports of an "active shooter situation."
Police investigate shooting reported at HS in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police and other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday.

Local news reports show heavily armed police and other emergency responders at Timberview High School in Arlington, a city west of Dallas.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn't not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a "methodical search" and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.



"The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices," the Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
