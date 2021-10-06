Police respond to reports of active shooting at Texas high school: LIVE

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police and other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday.Local news reports show heavily armed police and other emergency responders at Timberview High School in Arlington, a city west of Dallas.An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn't not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a "methodical search" and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies."The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices," the Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement.An investigation is ongoing.