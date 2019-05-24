Sandra Bland hearing: Texas authorities face sharp questioning over cell phone video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2211073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Sandra Bland case.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas authorities are disputing accusations of withholding evidence in a heated exchange with lawmakers over why cellphone video of Sandra Bland's 2015 traffic stop never publicly surfaced until now.Bland's mother, Geneva Reed-Veal, attended the hearing Friday at the Texas Capitol. Her 28-year-old daughter was found hanging in a jail cell near Houston three days after being stopped for not signaling a lane change.Bland, who was black, recorded a 39-second cellphone video during the stop as a white state trooper pointed a stun gun and ordered her out of the car.The footage never publicly surfaced until this month. Democratic state Rep. Garnet Coleman scolded state officials and said the clip shows that the trooper had no reason to fear for his life.Texas investigators said they've been transparent and said the cellphone video was referenced in a case report.