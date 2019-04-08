Texas mom convicted of selling 7-year-old son sentenced to 6 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A Texas mother convicted for selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters to pay off a drug debt was sentenced on Friday.

Esmerelda Garza, who sold her son for $2,500, agreed to a plea deal in court.

She was convicted of three counts of selling or purchasing a child, a third-degree felony. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child, state jail felonies.

Garza was given six years for selling her children and two years for the other charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

DPS says that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a 7-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased.

Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christisentencingtexas newshuman traffickingmother charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News