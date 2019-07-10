Texas mother and ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas -- A mother of three who was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of her three children has been found dead, deputies say.

According to authorities, Jessica Sanchez's ex-boyfriend Jorge Jaramillo broke into her home last week and forced her to leave at gunpoint.

A landowner found Sanchez's body near some brush. Jaramillo's body was found next to her. Officials say thick brush made it hard to find them.

"We know they've been here for a while, because we've been looking since last Sunday, so 8, going on 9 days," said Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown.

Sanchez's sister, Blasa Carrillo, said Sanchez had been with Jaramillo for several years until he held a knife to Sanchez's throat on Memorial Day.

According to authorities, Jaramillo was arrested for aggravated assault and Sanchez had a magistrate's emergency order of protection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newstexasmother attackeddomestic violencemissing womanbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Parade of Champions for Women's World Cup Soccer team
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of USWNT championship parade
Why ticker tape? History of NYC's iconic parades
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
NY police: 2 men posing as officers, asking about home security
Show More
Ex-Liverpool striker's stolen dog returned after home break-in
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
Police search for man who groped young girl on subway
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on subway
More TOP STORIES News