Texas park ranger pushed in water while enforcing social distancing; man charged

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted assault on a public service worker after a park ranger in Austin, Texas was pushed into a lake while explaining social distancing rules.

In the video, the park ranger can be heard telling people that they needed to by six feet away from each other. He was pushed into shallow water while he was talking, with a group of people laughing at him.

The park ranger was then shown on video climbing out of the water as a man ran off.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as Brandon Hicks.

Police said the crowd was illegally drinking and smoking. City officials said they were "saddened" by the incident.

Although Texas parks have reopened, Gov. Greg Abbott's order says people must keep their distance.
Related topics:
texassocial distancingtexas newsreopen texasu.s. & world
