plane crash

San Antonio small plane crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt after aircraft lands in Texas neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO -- One person was killed and two were hospitalized after a small plane crashed in a Texas neighborhood Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 9:10 a.m. near Stinson Municipal Airport in San Antonio, KSAT reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and police said the single-engine Piper PA-28 plane attempted to take off from San Antonio Stinson field and soon crash landed behind a residence in a backyard area.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

One person was killed and two passengers were severely burned and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting in the investigation of the incident.
