Texas police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop

A number of law enforcement officers are lining up in preparation for Cordon of Honor for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. There will be an escort from the hospital to the Institute of Forensic Sciences. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/RbItCR6Tc9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

NASSAU BAY, Texas -- A Nassau Bay, Texas police sergeant attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants was hit and killed by the suspect's vehicle.According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, 43-year-old Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.The driver of the vehicle is wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.Early Wednesday, officers from several different law enforcement agencies gathered outside the hospital to salute her body.Patrol units followed the vehicle carrying her body to the medical examiner's office.Then sheriff's deputies, Houston police and Webster police took a moment to salute her again.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says everyone in the law enforcement community is grieving with Nassau Bay."Make sure that the life of this law enforcement hero is not lost in vain. Again, it's just another grim reminder of the dangerous job of a police officer, you know out there protecting our streets, and we're going to make sure that we honor her legacy and make sure that we do a good job out here," Gonzalez said.According to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department."This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.A search involving multiple law enforcement agencies was underway for the suspect, who appeared to have abandoned the vehicle near the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.The search Wednesday morning has now brought authorities to a home in the area of Scott Street and Bellfort Street in southeast Houston.It's believed the house is that of the suspect's mother. Authorities told ABC13 they don't know if the suspect is inside the home.They are waiting on a warrant to enter the house.The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a confrontation with a suspect.