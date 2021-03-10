coronavirus texas

Texas Rangers in line to be 1st team back to full capacity

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers could have a full house for their home opener next month after debuting their new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for their games last season.

If that happens, the Rangers could be the first team in Major League Baseball or any major U.S.-based sport to have a full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic started rapidly shutting down sports a year ago this week.

On the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order took effect allowing businesses in the state to operate at 100% capacity, Rangers president of business operations and CEO Neil Leibman said the team hopes to be at that for the April 5 opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Abbott's order relaxing rules stirs fear of another COVID-19 spike

Local officials would be able to impose "mitigation strategies" such as reduced capacity if virus hospitalizations exceed 15% of all hospital capacity in their region over certain periods.

Even with his order, Abbott has encouraged the public to continuing practicing social distancing measures and wearing masks, even though they are no longer mandated.

The Rangers will still require fans to wear masks for games, unless they are actively eating and drinking at their seats, as was the case for postseason MLB games played at their stadium last October.

After the Rangers played all 30 of their home games during the shortened 2020 season without fans, MLB allowed about 28% capacity at the retractable-roof stadium for the National League Championship Series and World Series that were played there exclusively. Abbott was on hand for the World Series opener, where he got to deliver the "Play Ball!" message before a crowd of 11,388.

Texas had been allowing some fans at sporting events from high schools all the way through the top professional leagues since last summer, and most teams and leagues have kept attendance at sharply reduced levels.

SEE ALSO: UFC sets eyes on Texas after Gov. Abbott lifts COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

Could a sports event with thousands of attendees be coming to Texas? "I want to go to Texas ASAP," UFC president Dana White said. "We'll be first. We'll open this thing up, we'll sell it out and be on our way."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbbaseballtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemictexas rangers
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Remote workers use 'fake commutes' to divide home and work
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Father of modern Leukemia therapy dies of COVID-19 at 93
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on NYC street
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
Why Harry and Meghan's son Archie is not a prince
NYC indoor dining can soon increase to 50% capacity
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
Show More
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
Girl about to celebrate 2nd birthday killed when fire tears through home
Variants make up 51% of positive COVID cases in NYC
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
More TOP STORIES News