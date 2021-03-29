road to recovery

Texas teen paralyzed in winter storm crash standing again with help of Exoskeleton

LAREDO, Texas -- A Texas 16-year-old paralyzed in a car crash during February's winter storm is amazing doctors with his recovery, thanks to technology.

Ernie Martinez, a star high school athlete, injured his spine after the car he was in hit a block of ice on Feb. 14 in Laredo, where he's from.

"We kind of shifted to the left and right and left again, and we went into the ditch and we started flipping. I don't remember flying out, but I remember being in the air, seeing the floor. I passed out," Martinez told KSAT.

When he woke up, he was at University Hospital in San Antonio.

"I couldn't feel my legs or anything under my chest," Martinez recalled.

The teen was treated at University Hospital's Pediatric Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, which opened in October 2019. It's the only center of its kind in South Texas, allowing severely injured children to accomplish the impossible.

That's especially true for Martinez, who some doctors said would never walk again.

But he's proving otherwise thanks to a wearable machine called the Exoskeleton.

It allows patients to stand and walk, which stretches Martinez's muscles and puts pressure on his bones, preserving bone health and preparing him to one day walk on his own again.

"I just want my legs back. I'm going to get them soon. The Exoskeleton will help me get them back," Martinez said.

His family said they want others dealing with spinal cord injuries to know attitude and support matter, and improvement is possible.

The blackout during the winter storm was one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

Last week, Texas officials raised the death toll to at least 111 people, nearly doubling the state's initial tally.

The majority of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And the dramatic number of new victims may still be an undercount, as officials continue investigating deaths that happened around the time the storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascar crashroad to recoverycar accidentstexas newswinter stormcar accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Stroke patient, 22, hospitalized since start of pandemic leaves rehab
Patient discharged from NYC hospital after 8-week battle with COVID
NC girl reflects on tough year after traumatic shark attack
'Miracle Larry' heads home after fighting COVID since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccination eligibility expands in NJ as new mega-site opens
New Jersey hotel evacuated due to significant damage from storm
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Are you 'revenge shopping' to relieve pandemic stress?
Tribeca Film Festival announces return, set for June
LIRR restores service after cuts led to overcrowding
Video of Floyd arrest may appear early at ex-cop's trial
Show More
Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal
COVID Updates: England lifts stay-at-home order after nearly 3 months
AccuWeather: Blustery start to the week
Wind-driven fire sends heavy smoke, flames shooting from Bronx apartment
Man makes anti-Asian statement, assaults woman inside subway walkway
More TOP STORIES News