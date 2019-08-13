Woman wanted for allegedly posing as guest at Texas weddings and stealing newlyweds' gifts

COMAL COUNTY, Texas -- Texas authorities need your help identifying a woman they say crashes weddings then steals the gifts.

Deputies say the woman was last seen at a wedding in Comal County near San Antonio. The Comal County Sheriff's Office released a series of photos of the woman they're calling "The Wedding Crasher."



Deputies say she poses as a guest, then steals the gifts when no one is looking. They say she's done this multiple times across Texas.

"The Comal County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in identifying the Wedding Crasher before she strikes again," read a news release posted on the Comal County Crime Stoppers' Facebook page. "Let's not let her ruin anyone else's special day and bring this crasher to justice."

There's a reward of up to $4,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

To submit a tip, contact Comal County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-640-8422 or submit a tip online at www.comalcrimestoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bizarretexas newssuspect profilephotosweddingssurveillanceu.s. & worldphotoweddingwedding crashers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC sees 3 bike accidents in 1 afternoon
Guards assigned to Epstein's unit placed on administrative leave
FDNY firefighter dies from injuries sustained in line of duty
8th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Man accused of kicking 87-year-old to ground in Brooklyn
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Attacker slashes man in face in Manhattan's Chinatown
Show More
20K cases of bottled water for Newark had old best by dates
Woman says apparent pimple near lip was skin cancer
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Exclusive: Parents, first responders recount rescue of toddler in pool
Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week
More TOP STORIES News