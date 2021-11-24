Eyewitness News Tradition: Cub reporters cover the Macy's parade balloon inflation

Michelle Charlesworth covered the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation with the help of two special correspondents - her children Jack and Isabelle.
Charlesworth handed off the WABC microphone to her two cub reporters, who gave a behind-the-scenes look at the inflation of the giant balloons that you will see at this year's parade.
Isabelle says that seeing how big the balloons are never ceases to amaze her.
After 9 years, Eyewitness News took a look back on some of Jack and Isabelle's earliest reports.
What are their favorite balloons this year?
Isabelle chose Snoopy the astronaut!
"It's Snoopy the Astronaut, maybe he'll be in space with Michael Strahan -- I can't believe he's doing it," Isabelle said.
Jack, on the other hand, chose Baby Yoda and couldn't help but be in awe of the float's size.
"Did you know his ears are a telephone length apart? A whole telephone poll!" Jack said.
Other new floats included Pokémon's Pikachu and Eevee, and Papa Smurf.
