The Countdown: How Biden's student loan relief plan impacts the Tri-State

On this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dig deeper into President Biden's decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for millions of Americans.

It's a moment that many of President Biden's younger supporters had been waiting the length of his term for.

If you live in the Tri-State area, chances are, this plan may be especially impactful to you.

It turns out, no one packs on student debt like folks from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, who owe a combined $152.7 billion, easily eclipsing the totals in California, Texas and Florida.

But what comes next? ABC News' Morgan Norwood joined the show with more details.

Plus, we spotlight a unique exhibit that is remembering the victims of the September 11th terror attacks in a different way.

The strength and courage of those who paid the ultimate price trying to save others is the revelation being reflected in the new exhibition called 'One Day in September.'

It was conceived by renowned photographer Richard Wiesel.

He joined us along with Caitlin Leavey, whose father was one of the more than 340-plus FDNY members killed that day.

