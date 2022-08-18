The Countdown: Breaking down Trump's list of legal troubles

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dig deeper into the growing list of legal troubles former President Donald Trump and his closest associates find themselves in.

ABC News Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky joined Bill Ritter to discuss the guilty plea from Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, plus the latest in the broader federal investigation into the former president.

Here are the major headlines from Thursday's show:

Back to school

Nora Hyland- Associate Dean at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education and faculty director of teacher education, learning and teaching, discusses the issues facing teachers in our area as students across the Tri-State prepare to return to classrooms, including problems arising from an ongoing shortage of teachers.

Water emergency

Mandatory water restrictions are now in effect in Rockland County. Dry conditions have led to limited use of one of the biggest sources of water for Rockland County residents. Starting Thursday, residents can only water their lawns twice a week on specific days. Lee Goldberg takes us through a drought report that doesn't spare much of the Tri-State.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

