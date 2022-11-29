The Countdown: Buffalo shooter pleads guilty; could holidays fuel 'tripledemic'?

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover the guilty plea from the teenager responsible for a deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo.

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty Monday to the racist murders of 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo.

He faces life in prison without parole and still faces federal charges. The district attorney talked Monday about how he wanted those 10 people who were killed remembered as well as three people who were hurt, as he called the killer "a failure."

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Could holidays fuel 'tripledemic'?

'Tis the season to gather with friends and family from near and far, but with that, can come the risk of spreading illnesses. Americans traveled at pre-pandemic levels this Thanksgiving, and the rest of the holiday season can expect to see the same. But with three different major viruses circulating right now, could December trigger a so-called "tripledemic"? CNN reporter Mike Valerio joined us to explain.

Crypto crumbling

Another crypto leader has crumbled. BlockFi declared bankruptcy on Monday. It is the latest financial casualty following the fall of crypto exchange FTX. BlockFi was founded in 2017 and is based out of Jersey City. The company's liabilities range from $1 billion, to $10 billion. It is among a list of companies that got financial backing from FTX, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Cyber Monday

Despite concerns about inflation, online shoppers were expected to set another record on this Cyber Monday. The amount shoppers are spending is forecasted to beat the record $9 billion shoppers spent online on Black Friday. Retailers are eager to unload excess inventory after supply chain issues, dropping prices on electronics like video games, computers and other tech gadgets.

