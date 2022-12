Pennsylvania's historic Grange is decked out for holidays, complete with tours of the mansion

The mansion was built in the early 1700s and was visited by George Washington, now it's ready for the holidays.

HAVERTOWN, Pa. -- The Historic Grange Estate is located on Myrtle Ave in Havertown.

It is known simply as "the Grange" and is located on 10 acres of land.

The mansion on the grounds, was built in the early 1700s and was visited by George Washington.

Currently, the rooms in the Mansion are decorated in the early Victorian style to reflect the time period when the house was built.

In addition to the Mansion, there are walking trails on the grounds and a massive Christmas train display.